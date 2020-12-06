JESUP -- Wapsie Valley had a 10-9 lead after the first quarter, but Jesup outscored the Warriors 41-15 in the next two quarters to put the game out of reach.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley (1-3) hosts Dike-New Hartford (2-0) at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 10 4 11 10 -- 35
JSP 9 20 21 13 -- 63
POINTS -- WAPSIE VALLEY (35): Mary Bodensteiner 16, Kate Risse 6, Reagan Barnes 5, Courtney Schmitz 3, Ellie Neil 3, Becca Platte 2. JESUP (63): Not available
OTHER SCORES
NORTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE - EAST
Friday games
Waterloo Columbus 42, Denver 40
Dike-New Hartford 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 27
Aplington-Parkersburg 47, Hudson 39
Saturday games
Charles City 33, Algona 29
Cedar Falls 78, Crestwood 16
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
Friday games
East Buchanan 55, Midland 18
Easton Valley at Starmont postponed
Saturday games
Calamus-Wheatland 51, Northeast 49
Bellevue 53, Easton Valley 22
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
Friday games
Turkey Valley 64, Clayton Ridge 40
South Winneshiek at West Central
Saturday game
Springville 50, Central Elkader 42