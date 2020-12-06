Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP -- Wapsie Valley had a 10-9 lead after the first quarter, but Jesup outscored the Warriors 41-15 in the next two quarters to put the game out of reach.

UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley (1-3) hosts Dike-New Hartford (2-0) at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

SCORING BY QUARTER

WV  10  4  11  10 -- 35

JSP  9  20  21  13 -- 63

POINTS -- WAPSIE VALLEY (35): Mary Bodensteiner 16, Kate Risse 6, Reagan Barnes 5, Courtney Schmitz 3, Ellie Neil 3, Becca Platte 2. JESUP (63): Not available

OTHER SCORES

NORTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE - EAST

Friday games

Waterloo Columbus 42, Denver 40

Dike-New Hartford 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 27

Aplington-Parkersburg 47, Hudson 39

Saturday games

Charles City 33, Algona 29

Cedar Falls 78, Crestwood 16

TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE

Friday games

East Buchanan 55, Midland 18

Easton Valley at Starmont postponed

Saturday games

Calamus-Wheatland 51, Northeast 49

Bellevue 53, Easton Valley 22

UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE

Friday games

Turkey Valley 64, Clayton Ridge 40

South Winneshiek at West Central

Saturday game

Springville 50, Central Elkader 42

