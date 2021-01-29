SUMNER — Junior Morgan Brandt scored 21 points and had 13 rebounds to lead Sumner-Fredericksburg girls basketball over Dunkerton, 58-23, on Thursday at home.
The Cougars were also celebrating Senior Night, recognizing the contributions to the basketball program by Molly Niewoehner, Abby Meyer Landree Kobliska and Clarice Lynch.
SCORING BY QUARTER
DKN _ 7 _ 3 _ 7 _ 6 — 23
S-F _ 19 _ 17 _ 13 _ 9 — 58
POINTS — Sumner-Fredericksburg: Morgan Brandt 21, Abby Meyer 12, Landree Kobliska 5, Lily Buchholz 5, Alivia Lange 4, Molly Niewoehner 4, Clarice Lynch 2, Jana Meyer 2, Kayla Paulus 2, and Natalie Miller 1.
REBOUNDS — Sumner-Fredericksburg: Brandt 13, Abby Meyer 4, Niewoehner 3, Kobliska 3, Lynch 3, Katie Reno 3, Paulus 3, Buchholz 2, Jana Meyer 1, Lange 1 and Isabelle Elliott 1.
Union defeats
visiting Warriors
LA PORTE CITY — Wapsie Valley junior Mary Bodensteiner put in a 24-point scoring performance Thursday night, but the Warriors lost on the road to Union Community, 46-38.
Wapsie Valley’s overall record fell to 2-14. Union improved to 2-13.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV _ 6_7 _16 _9 — 38
UN _ 8 _ 9_ 15_14 — 46
POINTS — Wapsie Valley: Mary Bodensteiner 24, Kate Risse 7, Ellie Neil 3, Reagan Barnes 2, and Anna Curley 2.
REBOUNDS — Wapsie Valley: Reagan Barnes 11, Mary Bodensteiner 5, Kate Risse 3, Kaliya Lampe 2, Courtney Schmitz 2, Ellie Neil 1, Becca Platte 1, and Anna Curley 1.
Huskies tumble in Vinton
VINTON — Vinton-Shellsburg girls basketball picked up their 14th win of the season Thursday night when Oelwein came to town. The Vikings defeated the Huskies 73-18. No individual statistics were available by Friday evening.
Oelwein’s overall record fell to 2-15. Vinton-Shellsburg improved to 14-2.
SCORING BY QUARTER
OL _ 2 _ 9 _ 3 _ 4 — 18
VS _ 22 _ 22 _ 13 _16 — 73