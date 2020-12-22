MAYNARD -- West Central girls basketball led Oelwein 40-12 by halftime Tuesday night. It was their best half of scoring this season, helped along by connecting on four 3-point shots.
The Blue Devils went on to win 56-19 at home, their second straight victory. The defeated Postville on the road Monday, 55-36.
West Central's Abby Squires led all scorers with 15 points. She had 12 points at the half, which included two 3-pointers. Marlee Squires and Aaliyah Gordon each also sank a 3-pointer in the first half.
Three Huskies finished the game with 6 points apiece: Kiel, Rachel Rulapaugh and Natalie Crandall.
Down by 28 entering the third quarter, Oelwein held West Central to 4 points in the frame, but added only 4 themselves.
Partway through the fourth quarter Kiel's night ended with an injury. She had to be helped off the court. After the game, she said she was shook but OK .
The Blue Devils outscored Oelwein 12-3. West Central Freshman Kassidy Bantz added two more 3-pointers.
West Central's girls improve to 4-6.
Oelwein's girls are now 0-8.
SCORING BY QUARTER
OL _ 6 _6 _4 _ 3 -- 19
WC _ 19_ 21_4_ 12 -- 56
POINTS -- Oelwein: Malayna Kiel 6, Rachel Rulapaugh 6, Natalie Crandall 6, Alexa Berryman 1. West Central: Marlee Squires 15, Abby Squires 12, Emma Michaels 11, Bryleigh Rouse 7, Kassidy Bantz 6, Aaliyah Gordon 5.
UP NEXT: West Central travels to West Union on Tuesday, Jan. 5 for a 6:15 p.m. tipoff against North Fayette Valley (7-0). Oelwein travels to Independence (1-3) for a 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2.
