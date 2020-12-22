Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

West Central Oelwein

West Central's  Marlee Squires drives against Oelwein's defense in the first half of Monday's game in Maynard. 

 CHRIS BALDUS | Oelwein Daily Register

MAYNARD -- West Central girls basketball led Oelwein 40-12 by halftime Tuesday night. It was their best half of scoring this season, helped along by connecting on four 3-point shots.

The Blue Devils went on to win 56-19 at home, their second straight victory.  The defeated Postville on the road Monday, 55-36.

West Central's Abby Squires led all scorers with 15 points. She had 12 points at the half, which included two 3-pointers. Marlee Squires and Aaliyah Gordon each also sank a 3-pointer in the first half.

Three Huskies finished the game with 6 points apiece: Kiel, Rachel Rulapaugh and Natalie Crandall.

Down by 28 entering the third quarter, Oelwein held West Central to 4 points in the frame, but added only 4 themselves. 

Partway through the fourth quarter Kiel's night ended with an injury. She had to be helped off the court. After the game, she said she was shook but OK .

The Blue Devils outscored Oelwein 12-3. West Central Freshman Kassidy Bantz added two more 3-pointers.

West Central's girls improve to 4-6.

Oelwein's girls are now 0-8.

SCORING BY QUARTER

OL _ 6 _6 _4 _ 3 -- 19

WC _ 19_ 21_4_ 12 -- 56

POINTS -- Oelwein: Malayna Kiel 6, Rachel Rulapaugh 6, Natalie Crandall 6, Alexa Berryman 1. West Central: Marlee Squires 15, Abby Squires 12, Emma Michaels 11, Bryleigh Rouse 7, Kassidy Bantz 6, Aaliyah Gordon 5.

UP NEXT: West Central travels to West Union on Tuesday, Jan. 5 for a 6:15 p.m. tipoff against North Fayette Valley (7-0). Oelwein travels to Independence (1-3) for a 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2. 

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES

Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Aplington Parkersburg 24

Nashua-Plainfield 67, Postville 22

Prince of Peace 55, Easton Valley 26

New Hampton 44, Waterloo Columbus 42

Denver 62, Charles City 30

MFL Mar-Mac 35, Central Elkader 32

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Mason City 45

Solon 81, Independence 22

Kee at Clayton Ridge postponed

Starmont at Alburnett

Springville at East Buchanan

Trending Food Videos