FAIRBANK — Ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, Dike-New Hartford girls basketball demonstrated why Tuesday night at Waspie Valley. The Wolverines won 54-10 over the Warriors
Only three Wapsie Valley players scored in the game. Freshman guard Kate Risse and junior forward Mary Bodensteiner scored 4 points apiece. Freshman forward Kaliya Lampe scored 2 points in the final seconds of the game.
Six Dike-New Hartford players scored, with junior guard Taylor Kvale leading with 13 points.
Dike-New Hartford is now 3-0. Wapsie Valley is 1-3.
SCORING BY QUARTER
DNH 17 17 16 4 — 54
WV 2 0 4 4 — 10
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley travels to Waterloo on Friday for a 6:15 p.m. game against Columbus Catholic (3-0).
Decorah 68, Oelwein 24
The Huskies fell to 0-4 this season with a home court loss on Tuesday to Decorah, now 2-0.
The Vikings opened a 26-3 lead in the first quarter.
Decorah has won four games in a row against Oelwein dating bact to 2019. In 2018, Oelwein won 44-32.
SCORING BY QUARTER
DEC 26 17 15 10 — 68
OEL 3 9 10 2 — 24
UP NEXT: Oelwein will travel to Charles City on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game against the Comets (0-2)
N. fayette Valley 50, Turkey Valley 46
WEST UNION — Senior Abby Reichter scored 16 points for North Fayette Valley at home Tuesday against Upper Iowa Conference rival Turkey Valley. She was three-for four on 3-point shots.
The 4-point win snaps a nine-game losing streak against Turkey Valley dating back to 2014.
TigerHawk junior Kenlin Schmitt led the team in rebounds with 14 and added 10 points of her own.
Six TigerHawks accounted for 11 steals, with junior Alyssa Bohr leading the way with three. She also scored 14 points.
The Trojans fell to 2-2, while North Fayette Valley is 3-0.
SCORING BY QUARTER
TV 13 7 11 15 — 46
NFV 8 9 19 14 — 50
UP NEXT: The TigerHawks will host Central Elkader (4-1) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
OTHER TUESDAY SCORES
NEIC
Waverly-Shell Rock 59, New Hampton 29
Waukon 60, Crestwood 27
NICL-EAST
Jesup 62, Hudson 57
Waterloo Columbus 46, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41
Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Union 18
TRI-RIVERS-WEST
Alburnett 44, Midland 31
Maquoketa Valley 49, Easton Valley 29
East Buchanan 41, Marquette Catholic 35
Springville 77, Cedar Valley Christian 3
North Linn 61, Prince of Peace 48
Starmont at Lisbon, NA
Central City at Calamus-Wheatland, NA
UPPER IOWA
Central Elkader 57, Clayton Ridge 36
MFL-Mar-Mac 48, South Winneshiek 15
Postville at Kee, Lansing postponed