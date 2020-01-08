HUDSON — The Sumner-Fredericksburg girls basketball team’s winning streak ended at three with a 46-33 road loss Tuesday.
The Pirates led the Cougars 27-14 at the half, and despite being outscored by S-F 14-6 in the third, they held on for their 10th win against one loss. The Pirates are 7-0 in the North Iowa Cedar League East.
S-F is now 3-3 in the conference and 5-4 overall.
Senior Cassidy Pagel led the Cougars with 9 points, followed by sophomore Morgan Brandt and junior Abby Meyer at 6 apiece, senior Kylie Jordon with 4, juniors Molly Niewoehner and Chantelle Nuss with 3 apiece and junior Landree Kobliska with 2.
S-F out-rebounded the Pirates 37-23.
The Cougars went 13-for-42 in field goals, sinking three of eight 3-point shots. The Pirates were 14-for-44 in field goals, sinking three of nine 3-pointers.
The Pirates were 15-for-17 from the free throw line. S-F was 4-for-5.
UP NEXT
The Cougars will host Wapsie Valley (1-6, 4-7) at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
SCORING BY QUARTER
S-F 4 10 14 5 — 33
Hudson 10 17 6 13 — 46