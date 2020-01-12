GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Friday’s Scores
NIEC
New Hampton 61, Oelwein 10
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Crestwood, Cresco 42
Waukon 56, Charles City 32
North Iowa Cedar League-East
Denver 41, Aplington-Parkersburg 31
West Marshall, State Center vs. Hudson, ppd.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20
Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Jesup, ppd. to Jan. 16.
North Iowa Cedar League-West
AGWSR, Ackley 73, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33
East Marshall, LeGrand vs. Grundy Center, ppd.
Tri-Rivers-West
Alburnett vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi, ppd.
North Linn, Troy Mills vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop, ppd.
Tri-Rivers-East
Bellevue Marquette Catholic vs. Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.
Cedar Valley Christian School vs. Midland, Wyoming, ppd.
Upper Iowa Conference
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 79, North Fayette Valley 51
Kee, Lansing 64, South Winneshiek, Calmar 35
Postville 37, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 34
WaMaC-West
Center Point-Urbana vs. Williamsburg, ppd.
South Tama County, Tama vs. Clear Creek-Amana, ppd.
Maquoketa vs. Benton Community, ppd.
WaMaC-East
Beckman, Dyersville vs. Mount Vernon, ppd.
Central Clinton, DeWitt vs. Marion, ppd.
