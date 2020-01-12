Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Friday’s Scores

NIEC

New Hampton 61, Oelwein 10

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Crestwood, Cresco 42

Waukon 56, Charles City 32

North Iowa Cedar League-East

Denver 41, Aplington-Parkersburg 31

West Marshall, State Center vs. Hudson, ppd.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20

Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Jesup, ppd. to Jan. 16.

North Iowa Cedar League-West

AGWSR, Ackley 73, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33

East Marshall, LeGrand vs. Grundy Center, ppd.

Tri-Rivers-West

Alburnett vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi, ppd.

North Linn, Troy Mills vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop, ppd.

Tri-Rivers-East

Bellevue Marquette Catholic vs. Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.

Cedar Valley Christian School vs. Midland, Wyoming, ppd.

Upper Iowa Conference

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 79, North Fayette Valley 51

Kee, Lansing 64, South Winneshiek, Calmar 35

Postville 37, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 34

WaMaC-West

Center Point-Urbana vs. Williamsburg, ppd.

South Tama County, Tama vs. Clear Creek-Amana, ppd.

Maquoketa vs. Benton Community, ppd.

WaMaC-East

Beckman, Dyersville vs. Mount Vernon, ppd.

Central Clinton, DeWitt vs. Marion, ppd.

