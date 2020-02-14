Thursday's Scores
AREA SCHOOLS
Class 1A Region 2
First Round
BCLUW, Conrad 49, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33
Colo-NESCO 74, North Tama, Traer 42
Dunkerton 48, Waterloo Christian School 33
East Buchanan, Winthrop 65, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14
North Butler, Greene 60, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 11
Class 1A Region 3
First Round
Central Elkader 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 30
Clarksville 53, West Central, Maynard 17
Kee, Lansing 52, South Winneshiek, Calmar 18
Riceville 50, Nashua-Plainfield 37
Tripoli 57, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 66, Starmont 22
THE REST
Assumption, Davenport 57, Davenport, Central 54
Ballard 52, Perry 15
Bellevue 72, Wilton 60
Bondurant Farrar 75, Saydel 10
Burlington 40, Clinton 28
Cascade,Western Dubuque 63, North Linn, Troy Mills 40
Dubuque, Hempstead 50, Wahlert, Dubuque 40
Fort Madison 68, Albia 25
Lewis Central 70, Clarinda 16
MFL-Mar-Mac 35, River Ridge, Wis. 32
O Gorman, S.D. 68, Sioux City, East 45
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 86, South Sioux City, Neb. 49
West Sioux 62, Lawton-Bronson 46
• • •
Class 1A Region 1
First Round
Akron-Westfield 59, Trinity Christian High School 35
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58, George-Little Rock 38
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 54, Harris-Lake Park 11
Kingsley-Pierson 66, St. Mary's, Remsen 31
Ruthven-Ayrshire 45, West Bend-Mallard 44
Siouxland Christian 50, River Valley, Correctionville 46
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 56, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 29
Class 1A Region 4
First Round
Burlington Notre Dame 55, WACO, Wayland 23
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Midland, Wyoming 28
Central City 48, Lisbon 41
Holy Trinity 52, New London 44
Lone Tree 59, Hillcrest Academy 16
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 46, Easton Valley 26
Winfield-Mount Union 42, Highland, Riverside 41
Class 1A Region 5
First Round
Baxter 59, B-G-M 32
Collins-Maxwell 50, GMG, Garwin 33
English Valleys, North English 49, Tri-County, Thornburg 23
Iowa Valley, Marengo 39, Belle Plaine 26
Meskwaki Settlement School 68, H-L-V, Victor 45
Sigourney 64, Keota 13
Springville 74, Cedar Valley Christian School 15
Class 1A Region 6
First Round
Grand View Christian 69, Melcher-Dallas 38
Lamoni 50, East Union, Afton 45
Martensdale-St. Marys 66, Murray 32
Seymour 60, Moulton-Udell 52
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 54, Ankeny Christian Academy 7
Wayne, Corydon 55, Moravia 36
Class 1A Region 7
First Round
Audubon 77, Orient-Macksburg 37
Central Decatur, Leon 61, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 11
East Mills 43, Southwest Valley 29
Lenox 51, Bedford 50
Sidney 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 36
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 92, Essex 27
Stanton 73, Diagonal 30
Class 1A Region 8
First Round
CAM, Anita 74, Griswold 20
Glidden-Ralston 65, Ar-We-Va, Westside 32
Paton-Churdan 67, Coon Rapids-Bayard 56
Riverside, Oakland 55, Heartland Christian 52
Westwood, Sloan 93, West Harrison, Mondamin 37
Woodbine 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56
Woodbury Central, Moville 86, Whiting 34