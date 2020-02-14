Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday's Scores

AREA SCHOOLS

Class 1A Region 2

First Round

BCLUW, Conrad 49, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33

Colo-NESCO 74, North Tama, Traer 42

Dunkerton 48, Waterloo Christian School 33

East Buchanan, Winthrop 65, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14

North Butler, Greene 60, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 11

Class 1A Region 3

First Round

Central Elkader 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 30

Clarksville 53, West Central, Maynard 17

Kee, Lansing 52, South Winneshiek, Calmar 18

Riceville 50, Nashua-Plainfield 37

Tripoli 57, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 66, Starmont 22

THE REST

Assumption, Davenport 57, Davenport, Central 54

Ballard 52, Perry 15

Bellevue 72, Wilton 60

Bondurant Farrar 75, Saydel 10

Burlington 40, Clinton 28

Cascade,Western Dubuque 63, North Linn, Troy Mills 40

Dubuque, Hempstead 50, Wahlert, Dubuque 40

Fort Madison 68, Albia 25

Lewis Central 70, Clarinda 16

MFL-Mar-Mac 35, River Ridge, Wis. 32

O Gorman, S.D. 68, Sioux City, East 45

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 86, South Sioux City, Neb. 49

West Sioux 62, Lawton-Bronson 46

• • •

Class 1A Region 1

First Round

Akron-Westfield 59, Trinity Christian High School 35

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58, George-Little Rock 38

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 54, Harris-Lake Park 11

Kingsley-Pierson 66, St. Mary's, Remsen 31

Ruthven-Ayrshire 45, West Bend-Mallard 44

Siouxland Christian 50, River Valley, Correctionville 46

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 56, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 29

Class 1A Region 4

First Round

Burlington Notre Dame 55, WACO, Wayland 23

Calamus-Wheatland 56, Midland, Wyoming 28

Central City 48, Lisbon 41

Holy Trinity 52, New London 44

Lone Tree 59, Hillcrest Academy 16

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 46, Easton Valley 26

Winfield-Mount Union 42, Highland, Riverside 41

Class 1A Region 5

First Round

Baxter 59, B-G-M 32

Collins-Maxwell 50, GMG, Garwin 33

English Valleys, North English 49, Tri-County, Thornburg 23

Iowa Valley, Marengo 39, Belle Plaine 26

Meskwaki Settlement School 68, H-L-V, Victor 45

Sigourney 64, Keota 13

Springville 74, Cedar Valley Christian School 15

Class 1A Region 6

First Round

Grand View Christian 69, Melcher-Dallas 38

Lamoni 50, East Union, Afton 45

Martensdale-St. Marys 66, Murray 32

Seymour 60, Moulton-Udell 52

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 54, Ankeny Christian Academy 7

Wayne, Corydon 55, Moravia 36

Class 1A Region 7

First Round

Audubon 77, Orient-Macksburg 37

Central Decatur, Leon 61, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 11

East Mills 43, Southwest Valley 29

Lenox 51, Bedford 50

Sidney 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 36

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 92, Essex 27

Stanton 73, Diagonal 30

Class 1A Region 8

First Round

CAM, Anita 74, Griswold 20

Glidden-Ralston 65, Ar-We-Va, Westside 32

Paton-Churdan 67, Coon Rapids-Bayard 56

Riverside, Oakland 55, Heartland Christian 52

Westwood, Sloan 93, West Harrison, Mondamin 37

Woodbine 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56

Woodbury Central, Moville 86, Whiting 34