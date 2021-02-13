ARLINGTON — Starmont girls basketball won its Class 2A Region 1 first round game on Saturday at home against Postville, 43-38.
Postville's final season record is 1-19.
The Stars (4-18) will travel to Maquoketa Valley to play the Wildcats (20-0) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
PST _ 8 _ 9 _ 11 _ 10 -- 38
STR _ 12 _ 4 _ 5 _ 22 -- 43
NFV corrals Independence
WEST UNION — North Fayette Valley girls basketball defeated Independence, 63-18, at home in a Class 3A Region 5 Quarterfinal at home
The TigerHawks (20-2) will play Waukon (17-4) on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Green Devils end Oelwein’s season
OSAGE — Oelwein girls basketball’s foray into the playoffs ended Saturday when Osage beat the Huskies 64-10 in the Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal.
Osage senior Dani Johnson led all in scoring with 19 points.
SCORING BY QUARTER
OEL _ 1 _ 2 _ 5 _ 2 -- 10
OSG 8 _ 30 _ 8 _ 18 -- 64