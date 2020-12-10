LISBON — Starmont girls basketball improved to 3-1 on Tuesday with a 41-37 win at Lisbon. It was the Lions’ first game of the season.
Stars sophomore guard Addie Munger led all scorers with 14 points. Junior Mallory Vaske had 10 as seven Stars scored in the game. Starmont got six points off 3-point shots, both made by Vaske.
Lisbon scored 18 points off 3-pointers, and their top two scorers had 10 points apiece. Five Lions contributed baskets.
Lisbon outrebounded the Stars 21-19, but Starmont players made 17 steals to Lisbon’s 10.
SCORING BY QUARTER
STAR 8 10 13 10 — 41
LISB 5 10 11 11 — 37
POINTS — Starmont (41): Addie Munger 14, Mallory Vaske 10, Morgan Thomas 9, Savana Mesplay 3, Sydney Baumgartner 2, Kiara Steger 2, Anita Vaske 1. Lisbon (37) — Kali Nelson 10, Mia Peterson 10, Peyton Robinson 8, Stacia Hall 5, Ella Clark 4.
REBOUNDS — Starmont (19): Baumgartner 5, Munger 4, Vaske 4, Morgan Thomas 3, Kiara Steger 3. Lisbon (21): Robinson 4, Peterson 4, Sara Ruzicka 3, Addy Happel 3, Ella Clark 3, Nelson 2.
UP NEXT: Starmont will host West Central (1-3) tonight at 6 p.m. On Friday, Marquette Catholic travels to Starmont for a 6 p.m. tip off.