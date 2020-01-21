FAIRBANK — The Dike-New Hartford girls basketball team sank the game-winning bucket in the first quarter of Monday’s game against Wapsie Valley in Fairbank.
The Wolverines, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, outscored the Warriors 35-9 in the first frame on their way to a 69-34 win.
Two Warriors scored in double figures. Lydia Imbrogno put up 19 points followed by Kaci Beesecker with 10. Anna Richards scored 3 and Elle Voy had 2.
The loss is Wapsie Valley’s fourth in a row, leaving them with a record of 4-10 overall.
Dike-New Hartford extended its winning streak to 10 and is now 12-1 overall.
The Wolverines rose from No. 3 to No. 1 in the rankings released Jan. 16 by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 9 6 7 12 — 34
DNH 35 12 15 7 —69
UP NEXT
The Warriors travel to Waterloo on Friday to take on Columbus Catholic (5-7)..