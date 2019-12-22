JESUP — The J-Hawks sank one more 3-point shot and had twice as many steals as they tripped up the visiting Waterloo Columbus Sailors just before the Christmas holiday break.
With each making two 3-point shots, Jesup sophomore Amanda Treptow and senior Brianna Lingenfelter's led their squad with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Senior Allison Flaharty added 4 points. Freshman Laney Pilcher and senior Payton McHone each had 2 points and Senior Leah Borgerding contributed 1.
Four J-Hawks each had two steals: sophomore Natalie O'Connor, McHone, Treplow and Brianna Lingenfelter. Also getting one steal each were sophomore Alexis Larson, senior Brittany Lingenfelter, Pilcher and Borgerding.
Jesup trailed by 2 points after the first quarter but doubled up the Sailor in the second, outscoring them 14-7. Both defenses tightened up in the second half, each allowing only 8 points.
Jesup is now 5-3 overall. Columbus Catholic fell to 2-6.
SCORING BY QUARTERS
Jesup 11 14 5 3 33
Columbus Catholic 13 7 3 5 28
UP NEXT
The J-Hawks will host Don Bosco at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6