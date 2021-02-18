WAUKON — Waukon girls basketball knocked off North Fayette Valley in the Class 3A Region 5 semifinal on Wednesday, 67-53.
Waukon was 14th in Class 3A in the final rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The TigerHawks were not ranked despite a superior overall record and winning the Upper Iowa Conference by going 15-0.
The TigerHawks finished the season with a 20-3 overall record.
The Indians improved to 18-4, and finished second to Waverly-Shell Rock in the Northeast Iowa Conference with a 10-2 record. Waukon will play Osage (21-2) in the regional championship on Saturday at Waverly-Shell Rock. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Region 5 also included Oelwein, Union Community, New Hampton, Waukon, Crestwood and Independence.
North Fayette Valley's top scorer, senior Abby Reichter, entered Wednesday's game at No. 5 in the Upper Iowa Conference in scoring with 302 points. She was 23rd in points in Class 3A.
Individual statistics for Wednesday's game were not immediately available.
SCORING BY QUARTER
NFV _ 11 _ 19 _ 10 _ 13 — 53
WKN _ 13 _ 19 _ 16 _ 19 — 67