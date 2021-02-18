Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

2020-21 NFV Girls Basketball Team

Members of the 2020-2021 North Fayette Valley girls’ basketball team include, from left, front, Olivia Kleppe, Makenna Grove, Ally Bausch, Veronica Nessa, and Bailey Rue, Kylie Oakland; back, Alyssa Bohr, Emma Ney, Kenlin Schmitt, Zaida Moore, Abby Reichter, Regan Griffith, and Justine Cowley. Missing from the photo are Keely Krambeer, Kasydi Meyer, Reagen Wymer, Nicole Jacobsen, Grace Feldman, Brooklyn Hoey, and Mady Ney.

 Zakary Kriener | Fayette County Newspapers

WAUKON — Waukon girls basketball knocked off North Fayette Valley in the Class 3A Region 5 semifinal on Wednesday, 67-53.

Waukon was  14th in Class 3A in the final rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The TigerHawks were not ranked despite a superior overall record and winning the Upper Iowa Conference by going 15-0.

The TigerHawks finished the season with a 20-3 overall record.

The Indians improved to 18-4, and finished second to Waverly-Shell Rock in the Northeast Iowa Conference with a 10-2 record. Waukon will play Osage (21-2) in the regional championship on Saturday at Waverly-Shell Rock. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Region 5 also included Oelwein, Union Community, New Hampton, Waukon, Crestwood and Independence.

North Fayette Valley's top scorer, senior Abby Reichter, entered Wednesday's game at No. 5 in the Upper Iowa Conference in scoring with 302 points. She was 23rd in points in Class 3A.

Individual statistics for Wednesday's game were not immediately available.

SCORING BY QUARTER

NFV _ 11 _ 19 _ 10 _ 13 — 53

WKN _ 13 _ 19 _ 16 _ 19 — 67

