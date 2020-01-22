MAYNARD — The Blue Devils offense scored in the double digits two of the four quarters of Tuesday’s win at home over Central Valley Christian.
The Huskies managed to do that only once.
Junior Marlee Squires led West Central in scoring with 15 points, followed by junior Bryleigh Rouse (10), sophomore Aaliyah Gordon (9), sophomore Emma Michels (4) and freshman Abby Squires (3).
The Blue Devils shot 17-for-49, with 17 of those attempts from 3-point land. They sank 4. They were 3-for-13 from the free throw line.
Cedar Valley Christian shot 12-for-58 and did not attempt any 3-pointers. Their top scorer was senior Delaney Schefers with 12. No other scorers approached double digits. The Huskies were 2-for-6 from the free throw line.
West Central had 44 rebounds, seven steals and five blocks. Cedar Valley Christian had 32 rebounds, 12 steals and four blocks.
The Blue Devils are now 5-9 overall. Cedar Valley Christian falls to 1-12.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WC | 2 | 16 | 8 | 15 | —41
CVC | 4 | 11 | 6 | 5 | — 26
UP NEXT
The Blue Devils host North Fayette Valley on Friday