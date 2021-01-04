FAIRBANK — After opening 2021 with a road win against Janesville on Monday, Wapsie Valley girls basketball fell to North Iowa Cedar League-East foe Denver at home, 16-64 Tuesday night.
Denver extended its current winning streak to six games as they improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
Wapsie Valley, coming off a 42-34 victory in Janesville, fell to 2-7 overall and 0-7 in the conference
Junior Reese Johnson, Denver’s top scorer who has averaged 12.4 points per game put up 11 against the Warriors, as did sophomore Grace Hennessy, who averages 11 points per game.
Senior Courtney Schmitz and freshman Reagan Barnes led Wapsie Valley in scoring with 4 points apiece. Junior Mary Bodensteiner, Wapsie Valley’s top scorer at 11.1 points per game, and freshman Kate Risse, who averages 8.4, each were held to 3 points.
Sydney Mathias was the only other Warrior to score. She added 2 points.
Denver holds a slight advantage in the series with Wapsie Valley dating back to 2008. The Cyclones are 16-12 against the Warriors.
SCORING BY QUARTER
DEN 14 17 22 11 — 64
WV 2 8 2 4 — 16
Losing streak snapped in Janesville
Bodensteiner scored 14 points and Risse dropped in 12 on Monday in Janesville to lead Wapsie Valley girls basketball to a non-conference victory, 42-34.
The Warriors had their best offensive night since their season-opening win over Don Bosco, 59-22.
Risse hit two 3-point shots and junior Hailey Eitzenhefer sank one as Wapsie Valley was 3-for-16 from deep.
Wapsie Valley had 11 steals in the game, with Risse leading the way with six, followed by Bodensteiner with two. Sophomore Sydney Matthias and seniors Becca Platte and Courtney Schmitz each had a steal.
The Warriors snapped a six-game losing streak to improve their record to 2-6 overall. Janesville fell to 1-8.
Wapsie Valley is 2-1 against Janesville since 2018.
SCORING BY QUARTERS
WV 4 19 7 12 — 42
JAN 8 11 6 9 — 34
POINTS — Mary Bodensteiner 14, Kate Risse 12, Reagan Barnes 7, Hailey Eitzenhefer 5, Courtney Schmitz 2, and Sydney Matthias 2.
REBOUNDS — Bodensteiner 11, Risse 10, Schmitz 5, Barnes 4, Becca Platte 4, Hailey Eitzenhefer 1, Matthias 1, Kailya Lampe 1
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley will host Sumner-Fredericksburg (5-4) at 6:15 p.m. Friday
Marquette Catholic hands Stars 7th loss
ARLINGTON — Heading into the second quarter Monday night, Marquette Catholic girls basketball trailed Starmont by 3 points. Then, the Mohawks poured in 22 points. The home team could not recover from the surge.
Marquette Catholic’s 52-31 victory improved their record to 2-6 and dropped the Stars to 3-7 overall.
SCORING BY QUARTER
MC 5 22 9 16 — 52
STARS 8 5 7 11 — 31
UP NEXT: Starmont travels to Springville (10-0) Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff. The Stars will host Maquoketa Valley (8-0) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Other Monday scores
Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Clear Lake 33
Calamus-Wheatland 41, Central City 34
Central Elkader 58, Edgewood-Colesburg 52
Kee 40, Clayton Ridge 32
Dunkerton 51, Postville 25
Other Tuesday games
Jesup 60, BCLUW 52
Springville 66, Starmont 16
North Fayette Valley 73, West Central 48
North Linn 56, East Buchanan 31
Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Hudson 54