JANESVILLE — Junior Mary Bodensteiner scored 14 points and freshman Kate Risse dropped 12 on Monday in Janesville to lead Wapsie Valley girls basketball to a non-conference victory, 42-34.
The Warriors snapped a six-game losing streak to improve their record to 2-6 overall. Janesville fell to 1-8.
Wapsie Valley is 2-1 against Janesville since 2018.
SCORING BY QUARTERS
WV 4 19 7 12 — 42
JAN 8 11 6 9 — 34
POINTS — Mary Bodensteiner 14, Kate Risse 12, Reagan Barnes 7, Hailey Eitzenhefer 5, Courtney Schmitz 2, and Sydney Matthias 2.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley will host Denver (6-2) at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and then Sumner-Fredericksburg (5-4) at 6:15 p.m.
Marquette Catholic hands Stars 7th loss
ARLINGTON — Heading into the second quarter Monday night, Marquette Catholic girls basketball trailed Starmont by 3 points. Then, the Mohawks poured in 22 points. The home team could not recover from the surge.
Marquette Catholic’s 52-31 victory improved their record to 2-6 and dropped the Stars to 3-7 overall.
SCORING BY QUARTER
MC 5 22 9 16 — 52
ST 8 5 7 11 — 31
UP NEXT: Starmont travels to Springville (10-0) Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff. The Stars will host Maquoketa Valley (8-0) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Other Monday scores
Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Clear Lake 33
Calamus-Wheatland 41, Central City 34
Central Elkader 58, Edgewood-Colesburg 52
Kee 40, Clayton Ridge 32
Dunkerton 51, Postville 25