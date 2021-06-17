After being canceled due to COVID-19 last year, for the first time in its history American Legion Auxiliary Girls State will be online in 2021.
Iowa Girls State is one of the premier programs sponsored by the America Legion Auxiliary. It was started by a dream of four women more than 75 years ago to teach young women about the political process.
Girls State is a learning-by-doing program, which takes the girls through the entire political process, from city positions such as mayor and council members to electing state senators, representatives and a governor.
Morgan Alber, the daughter of Jodie Puff and Rick Alber will be one of the young ladies representing Oelwein at Girls State. Morgan has four older siblings, Alyce Carey, Johnny Puff, Lani Alber and Jade Alber. As a high school student Morgan is involved in BPA, FFA, Silver Cord, Student Council and Choir; as well as Honor Society, volleyball and tennis. Morgan works at Fareway and volunteers at our local food truck.
Kaylie Stewart will also be representing Oelwein at Girls State. Kaylie is the daughter of Troy and Jessica Stewart. Kaylie has two younger sisters, Nevaeh and Alyssa. As a high school student, Kaylie plays girls basketball and tennis. She is involved in Student Council, Silver Cord, Honor Society, and the Annual (yearbook). Kaylie is employed at Fareway. She will begin her senior year in the fall.