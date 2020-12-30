When Oelwein High School senior and eight-year clarinetist Faith Edmonds graduates as planned at the end of first semester on Jan. 25, she will be giving back to a program that gave her countless hours of musical enjoyment.
“A lot of students can’t afford the instruments,” Edmonds said. She herself played a rented clarinet.
Edmonds is asking the community to donate their used instruments to the Oelwein Band programs for students to rent by dropping them off at O-Town Discounts, 1600 S. Frederick Ave., until Jan. 18 to give her a week to conclude the project. She has five or so collected so far.
“I just want as many people to be in band and to enjoy it as much as I did the eight years I was in it,” she said. It’s also part of her senior seminar community project, which involved some communication to get the word out, among perhaps other 21st century skills.
She recalled trying several types of instruments before starting band in fifth-grade.
“Whichever you got the closest to was the one you played, then stuck with it,” she said. Rental removes some of the financial burden of studying the instrument the student wants to play.
“I’d go to my room and practice for hours,” she said. For those who didn’t recall that much material being in the school study books, she added: “If I don’t want to play school music, I look it up on YouTube.”
Using the video platform, she was able to look up practice sheet music and accompaniments for B-flat transposing instruments such as clarinet and trumpet. She said trumpet music is often higher notes, which she enjoys.
Band afforded her opportunities to make some great memories, from the Florida trip last year — “so fun” — to performing for judges from marching band back through solo/ensemble contest seven years ago.
She fondly recalled her first solo/ensemble in sixth grade: “I got a highly superior!”
She hopes to continue playing clarinet as long as able — “the next 60 years if I can!”