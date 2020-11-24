Oelwein Dollar Fresh has made Thanksgiving a lot more meaningful for 25 households in the Oelwein and West Central school districts. On Tuesday morning, 25 Thanksgiving meal bags that will serve 100 people were delivered to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard.
Dollar Fresh Store Manager Matt Nelson and his team prepared the meal kits. Each meal bag includes cans of corn and green beans, a 5-pound bag of potatoes, stuffing mix, and a voucher for a turkey, dinner rolls and a pumpkin pie to be picked up in-store. Each kit makes a Thanksgiving meal for a family
of four.
The Oelwein Dollar Fresh joins more than 260 Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh stores that are donating up to 100 meal kits each to a local non-profit partner in their community who will distribute the meals to local families in need. Each non-profit partner will make the determination on who receives the meals.
“The effects of COVID-19 continue to impact families across all of our communities, especially when it comes to food insecurity,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, Inc. “As a company, we wanted to give back to those in need this Thanksgiving so more people could enjoy a nice traditional meal with their family. As the holidays continue, we will be supporting our communities and local food banks to help ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season.”
In addition to the donations made through retail store locations, Hy-Vee will also directly donate a total of more than 2,500 meal packages to six community partners. Those partners are the Iowa Department of Human Services in Des Moines, Urban Dreams in both Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Urban League of Nebraska in Omaha, and the Page Education Foundation/Hallie Q Brown Community Center in Minneapolis.