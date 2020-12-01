Giving Tuesday: Elementary band director thanks community for needed supplies

A month ago, Oelwein Schools fifth- and sixth-grade band director Melissa Franzen was thanking those who helped make specialty masks for band students. On “giving Tuesday,” Dec. 1, citizens fulfilled requests on social media to help fund needed supplies for brass and woodwind players, and Franzen again expressed her gratitude.
“Today is Giving Tuesday, so all of the donations to my band projects posted on Donors Choose (online) are being matched,” Franzen said. “Because of that matching grant, our elementary band (fifth and sixth grade beginners) was awarded with some band supplies students need to keep their instruments going.” Franzen’s fifth- and sixth-grade bands are called “the elementary band” to differentiate from Cory McBride’s seventh- and eighth-graders or “middle school band.”
“Through our Donors Choose project getting funded, we will now have an additional 30 mouthpiece brushes for students to keep their brass mouthpieces clean, as well as 50 bottles of valve and slide oil to keep brass instruments in good playing condition,” Franzen said.
“I’m very grateful we were able to get … our new projects funded today to help replenish our stash of oil and brushes,” Franzen said about 1 p.m. Tuesday, noting that before the funds came in for the shipment — which is expected to arrive after winter break — just a few bottles of valve and slide oil remained.
She explained the need for the brass supplies.
“On a ‘normal’ school year, I have these supplies for students to use in the band room, and students can use what they need,” Franzen explained. “They are community/classroom supplies that everyone has access to while they are in the band room.
“However, with everything I’m doing with students virtually while students are at home, many students don’t have the same access to these cleaning and maintenance supplies. With the purchase of the brushes and oils, I will be able to send home supplies as the brass players need them, keeping everyone’s instruments in proper playing condition.”
At the time, $130 remained on a reeds fundraiser for woodwinds.
Explaining the need for the reeds online, Franzen said many students come from low-income families.
“We left last March… unprepared to have a five-month break apart from one another, and I know I have a lot of students who are currently unable to practice and play their instruments due to not having any good reeds to play on,” Franzen said on the reed drive on Donors Choose.
Less than two hours later, the community and matching funds had raised the final amount for the reeds.
“I will also be able to give out extra reeds to our clarinet and alto sax players when we get them after break as well,” she said in an email about 2:45 p.m. “Today was a great day — thank goodness for Giving Tuesday!”