FAYETTE — An area family decided enough was enough when it came to not being able to visit their family member in the assisted living center where he lives because of the risk of his contracting COVID–19.
Family members of Marvin Meyer, a resident at Maple Crest Assisted Living in Fayette, had seen where a telephone booth looking structure had been made that allowed for people to communicate face-to-face through the Plexiglas front of the booth.
Marvin’s daughter Diane Bohle and her husband, Wendell, of Sumner, and Marvin’s son Dan Meyer, contacted LifeLine in Sumner about building a COVID-safe visitation station. LifeLine is a manufacturer of ambulances and emergency vehicles.
“My brother, Dan Meyer, Wendell and I really wanted a visiting booth," said Diane. "With their expertise and long hours, LifeLine made it happen, all from the goodness of their hearts."
When they delivered it, smiles greeted them.
"We could see that on Dad’s face as he came out," she said. "This world is filled with so many special people. We feel so blessed.”
“We can't thank them enough for this amazing gift that we know many will cherish during these crazy times,” said Assisted Living Director Angie Lueder.
Lueder went on to explain that Marvin is hard of hearing and can read lips to some extent to help him communicate. Since he is protected behind the Plexiglas of the booth, those visiting him don’t have to wear masks, allowing him to see their lips and watch their expressions.
“It’s like a giant face mask,” Lueder said about the booth.
It is located outside and three sides and the top are all covered. When someone wants to visit a resident they can call ahead so arrangements can be made to have the resident come out to the booth for a visit. The visitors talk to the resident from outside the booth.
The booth is completely sanitized after each visiting session.
“I think this is the only one in Fayette County. It’s pretty unique. It was super nice of them,” Lueder said about Marvin’s family donating the booth.