FEEL THE EARTH MOVE, GO ON A FEN WALK— The 2019 annual Fen Walk is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at the Kauten Farm, 9573 110th St., rural Fayette. Visitors are asked to gather at the farm for a brief program prior to the walk.
Visiting a fen, which is a kind of wetland, is a unique experience — cattails growing on a hilltop; a surface you can walk on, but yet when others move you can feel it. Several rare and threatened wetland plant species are expected to bloom about the time of the visit.
Comprised of about 20 total acres, 13 of which are considered “fen habitat,” the site is considered to be one of the higher quality botanical communities in Iowa.
Amateur and professional botanists, photographers, interpreters and general outdoors people are invited to take in the day, rain or shine. Please bring appropriate footwear and apparel.
The fen walk co-leaders will be John Pearson, of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Rod Marlatt and Blake Gamm, of the Fayette County Conservation Board.
Call 319-610-7507 or email rkauten@cfu.net with questions.