Three , of Oelwein varsity softball players received all-conference honors in the Northeast Iowa Conference. (infielder) Naomi Goede is on the first team, (outfielder) Zoey Reisner is on the second and (pitcher) Kennedy Lape received honorable mention.
Goede, a junior, was third in the conference with a .538 on-base percentage and tied for third in walks earned with 13. She led the Huskies with 15 runs scored, 15 hits, three doubles and three homeruns.
Oelwein has two triples as a team, hit by Goede and Reiser.
Reisner, a freshman, had a .341 batting average and tied Lape for the team lead in runs batted in at 10
Lape was third in the conference in strikeouts with 97, fourth in earned run average (4.05), fifth in wins with five in 13 starts. At the plate, Lape batted .378, second only to Goede on the team. She hit two doubles.
Crestwood Senior Laken Lienhard captured first in multiple categories. She had the conference-best 0.35 ERA, 15 wins in 15 starts, 188 strikeouts, opponent batting average .099, .672 on base percentage, 25 walks earned and more.
The full list of all-conference selections:
First team: Paetyn Blockhus, of Crestwood (outfielder); Allie Cross, of Charles City (infielder); Lisabeth Fiser, of Charles City (infielder); Naomi Goede, of Oelwein (infielder); Annika Headington, of Waukon (infielder); Ashlyn Hoeft, of Charles City (catcher); Laken Lienhard, of Crestwood (pitcher); Alex Litterer, of Charles City (outfielder); Kacey Olson, of New Hampton (infielder); Dani Reetz, of Charles City (pitcher); Avery Shelton, of Decorah (utility); Lydia Staudt, of Charles City (outfielder).
Second team: Kiki Connell, of Charles City (infielder); Haley Eckerman , of Waverly-Shell Rock (infielder); Kyleigh Foster, of Crestwood (utility); Lexi Hoppe, of Crestwood (infielder); Isabel Ihde, of Decorah (infielder); Ella Kittelson, of Decorah (catcher); Ellie Luzum, of Decorah (outfielder); Olivia Ollendick, of Crestwood (infielder); Rachel Rinken, of New Hampton (outfielder); Zoey Reisner, of Oelwein (outfielder); Kiersten Tenge, of New Hampton (pitcher)
Honorable Mention: Bryar Duwe, of Decorah; Ava Ellis, of Charles City; Sadie Gebel, of Charles City; Regan Griffith, of Waukon; Marley Hagarty, of Waverly-Shell Rock; Kennedy Lape, of Oelwein; Lindsey Miller, of Waverly-Shell Rock; Kryslynn Ruppert, of Crestwood; Ali Russler, of New Hampton.