LA PORTE CITY — The Union Community boys golf team defeated Sumner-Fredericksburg by 71 strokes on Monday at the La Porte City Golf Club. The Cougars shot a 241. The Knights scored 170.
The Cougars are 0-4 in dual meets for the season.
