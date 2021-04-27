Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LA PORTE CITY — The Union Community boys golf team defeated Sumner-Fredericksburg by 71 strokes on Monday at the La Porte City Golf Club. The Cougars shot a 241. The Knights scored 170.

The Cougars are 0-4 in dual meets for the season.

