Gov. Kim Reynolds proclaimed July 12 – 18 as Iowa Funeral Directors Week to recognize the needed role funeral directors play for Iowans, especially as they work on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Funeral directors in Iowa have continued to service families who have lost a loved one during the COVID-19 Pandemic; and (have) found creative ways for extended family and friends to participate in funerals, visitations and graveside services within the Governor’s COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Proclamations," the proclamation states.

"Funeral directors play a vital role on the front lines in Iowa’s recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic; and Iowa commends the professionalism and dedication of funeral directors to their communities and our state," it concluded.

 
 
 