DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all state flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise on Sunday, May 10 to sunset Friday, May 15, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week. The governor’s order is issued in conjunction with President Donald Trump’s proclamation to lower all United States flags to half-staff.
“This week, we honor the strength of character and sense of duty that drives our peace officers through every shift,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Iowa’s peace officers are unflinching protectors who willingly place their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. I am proud to recognize the brave hearts behind the badge and the legacy left behind by each fallen hero.”
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.