DES MOINES - Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 13, in honor and remembrance of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, as well as all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across Iowa and the United States of America.
“We mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood who stood bravely in defense of our country and the Capitol on January 6, 2021,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “While we can never fully realize their sacrifice and the pain felt by their loved ones, let’s honor what they stood for. May God continue to bless and watch over the brave men and women of law enforcement who willingly put themselves on the line to protect our people, our communities, and uphold the rule of law.”
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.