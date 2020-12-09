DES MOINES — Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that modifies existing public health measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and letting youth and adult recreational events resume under the same restrictions as for high school.
The proclamation continues to require that when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks must be worn. The same requirements apply to visitors and employees inside most state buildings. Additional mask requirements are imposed for certain specific establishments or gatherings.
From Dec. 10-Dec. 16:
• The proclamation also continues to limit indoor social, community, business, or leisure gatherings or events to 15 people. This includes wedding and funeral receptions, festivals, and conventions. Outdoor gatherings continue to be limited to 30 people.
• For high school-sponsored events, the proclamation permits two spectators for each high school athlete, performer, competitor, or staff member participating in the gathering and now includes cheerleaders and band members. The same is true for other sporting and recreational events, including youth and adult sporting events, which can now resume.
• The rest of the proclamation is effective now through Jan. 8, 2021.
The full proclamation can be found by following the link at governor.iowa.gov/newsroom.