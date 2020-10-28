Is Kim Reynolds really a Governor? A Governor is supposed to protect, intelligently lead, show empathy for, be a positive role model to, and work for the people of his or her state. It doesn’t seem as though she has been doing any of these things?
Her handling of the Corona virus emergency has greatly highlighted the fact that she seems to be a tad short of some of the above mentioned qualities. Living in a state with a lower population and plenty of space she should not be leading the other states with having the highest density rate of positivity. An honor, we do not need and would not have, if your “state leader” would get on board with common sense and science.
She says she believes that all Iowans will do the right thing and wear masks to protect themselves and others. That seems extremely naive and simplistic to believe people will do the correct thing for society if you just let them act on their own. If we could count on this, we wouldn’t need rules, laws or the 10 Commandments! I find it hard to understand and accept that Gov. Reynolds has not noticed how her plan to solve our state’s Covid-19 problem is not working. A lot of un-masked people just do not seem to be co-operating with her “HOPE FOR THE BEST” theory of handling a crisis.
You have to wonder why she keeps pushing this weak and unscientific plan to protect the citizens of Iowa. It obviously is a failure with horrendous results. Over 1500 fellow Iowans have died, over 100,000 have gotten the virus, and we have now reached a 20% positivity rate. That is a great amount of suffering that a leader has to accept responsibility for. You get the feeling from listening to her that we just need to accept these results and move on. Her rhetoric sounds a lot like Trump’s and his cronies. Why would anybody follow them for guidance? Their solution of doing nothing has led to the deaths of over 218,000 American people. Maybe she should rely more on the medical experts.
This epidemic has exposed the ineptness of a great many of our leaders, all across America. Many of the men and women, who are in charge of our government and various institutions, have proven to be nothing more than figureheads placed in positions of power. It is time for Kim Reynolds to stand up, do what is right, and become a leader for the whole state.