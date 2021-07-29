Oelwein first- and third-grade students will attend Parkside Elementary School this fall. Second- and fourth-grade students will go to the Sacred Heart school.
Oelwein Community Schools announced the plan Wednesday, which is needed because of ongoing construction at Wings Park Elementary School.
Wings Park’s renovation, funded with state sales tax revenue financing and federal COVID-19 relief money, is expected to be finished by next spring.
The Wings Park project includes a 13,000-square foot addition for more classroom space, a second media center, a new entrance canopy, new flooring in the band and art rooms, a new kitchen, and a cafeteria-commons area separate from the gymnasium, which will also get new flooring.
“We are right-sizing the building for the number of students we serve in a modern setting,” said Superintendent Josh Ehn. “The building has been gutted back to the original envelope and we are essentially starting over.”
The project will also include a new office with a secure entrance, dedicated space for the counselors to provide students with privacy, specially designed classrooms with on-site restrooms for students with special needs, and “collaborative and breakout work spaces,” he added.
The school will get more window space as well as mechanical upgrades.
“(There will be) large oversized windows in the classrooms and giant windows that flank the building,” Ehn said. “We are adding expanded geothermal upgrades and making the building solar ready.”
Two new modern playgrounds will have turf-grass infill.
“It is a completely new school with modern designs and amenities to serve our district for the next generation of students,” he said. “If we built this new, from scratch, it would cost $15 to $20 million.”
The project is expected to cost about $8 million, according to Ehn.