Oelwein Parks and Recreation Department First and Second-grade Youth Dodgeball registration forms and fees are due on Friday, Oct. 30. The program will occur on Tuesdays for four weeks, Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Registration is available at the Williams Wellness Center, for $15. For details, call the center, 319-283-2312.

 
 
 

