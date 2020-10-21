Oelwein Parks and Recreation Department First and Second-grade Youth Dodgeball registration forms and fees are due on Friday, Oct. 30. The program will occur on Tuesdays for four weeks, Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Registration is available at the Williams Wellness Center, for $15. For details, call the center, 319-283-2312.
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 64%
- Feels Like: 47°
- Heat Index: 47°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 47°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:28:27 AM
- Sunset: 06:15:11 PM
- Dew Point: 35°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
Precip: 58% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
Precip: 62% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
Precip: 58% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 12mph
Precip: 52% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 13mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
