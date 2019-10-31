A driver turned too sharply from a farm field on to Highway 150 at mile marker 45 Wednesday night north of Independence.
The back tires of the grain trailer went into the ditch and the trailer turned over spilling 1,000 bushels of corn. Local harvesters shoveled and vacuumed corn and transferred the load to another trailer.
Heavy duty wreckers were dispatched from Tegeler Wrecker and Crane of Dyersville to right the semi tractor and trailer.
The accident occurred about 5 p.m. and shut down Highway 150 for about 3 hours.
Independence Fire Department and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. No one was reported injured.