A crowd filled several rows at the Grand Theatre at Business After 5 on Wednesday to hear Board President Matt Vogel remind the public, they are back open.
“We have things starting up again at OCAD, we’re excited we get to have these things again,” OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard said. She reminded everyone of the first Party in the Park on Thursday, June 10.
“How this came about is, we saw they’re going to start having Business After 5 and Party in the Park,” Vogel said. “So we thought hey, this is a great way to show things are getting back to normal.”
An independent film about an Iowa women’s 6-on-6 basketball championship run, called “New Providence,” is among selections showing at the Grand and has had its run extended through May 26, says Grand Theatre Manager Cindy Kime. Disney’s “Cruella” will start May 27.
"Scoob" will also run May 21-26, and "A Quiet Place II" will start May 27.
Vogel said the rate of new movies out there should start picking up in June, after allowing for pandemic-related downtime.
“It really is a good movie, and I think people my age and above will really appreciate it,” Vogel said. “The championship game is Wapsie Valley versus New Providence.”
It is titled for the town it’s based in, “New Providence,” some 90 minutes southwest of Fairbank and Oelwein. The Daily Register featured a story on its making, Feb. 29, 2020, as it entered post-production during the onset of the pandemic.
The Facebook page, New Providence Film, provides background about the project.
“The film has been in the making since 1993 when Paul Dunn and I moved our business into an old school building in New Providence, Iowa,” producer Jack Smith wrote.
“The school’s campus was also home to the Roundhouse, a round, brick gymnasium built by the WPA during the 1930s.
“Being a basketball and history junkie, I soon learned that in Iowa, girls ‘6-on-6’ basketball, was what high school football is to Texas and what boys high school basketball is to Indiana. A small town’s status was based on how far its girls’ team advanced in the state tournament.”
Locals featured in it included:
• Rachel Walenceus, West Central Class of 2020, wears jersey no. 25 for MMC (or Marcus Meriden Cleghorn, located in Northwest Iowa) in the movie.
• Hailey Eitzenhefer, Wapsie Valley Class of 2022, acts as a Wapsie Valley defender in the “New Providence” movie shoot. She also played defensive guard on her school’s team in real life about that time.
• Hailey’s stepdad, Justin Davie, who coaches girls basketball at Wapsie Valley, also did so in the movie shoot. Moreover, he has been a connecting thread in the social network of producer Jack Smith.
“Davie’s been an incredible help on the film,” Smith said. “He helped us with coaches, cheerleaders, everything.”
“[The movie] will feature five to six main characters, [and] throughout production, one producer said, we had over 500 extras in the crowd at different times,” Smith said. “It was incredible, especially the first Sunday we shot, the roads were terrible and people drove from hours away to be extras in the film.”
• Davie’s two youngest children, son Briley, 9, and daughter Pierson, 7, played water boy and water girl, and his dad played an assistant coach.
• Davie helped line up a couple of local sporting officials to perform that same role in the movie, Glen Snyder of Fairbank and Michael Gruetzmacher, who grew up five miles north of Fairbank and played basketball for and graduated from Wapsie Valley in 2012. Gruetzmacher now lives in Dunkerton and is in his eighth year officiating.
Hall of fame coach Steve Moon from Denver offered consultation for the 6-on-6 scenes, Davie said.
RAFFLE WINNERS
Business after 5 raffle winners included Dylan Mulfinger, Larry Bender, Julie Birdnow, Sandy Bradley, Sue Johnson and Nathan Weidemann.