SILO, the first-ever feature film about a grain entrapment, will be shown free at The Grand Theatre in Oelwein one time only, at 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1. The showing is a public awareness event sponsored by Community Bank of Oelwein.
The idea for showing the movie came from Community Bank EVP Helen Heitz. This past August, she and her husband Alan attended the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois. “While he headed off to look at tractors, I decided to see a viewing of SILO,” she said.
“The film touched home for me,” she said. In addition to her bank duties, Helen works on the farm with her husband.
The film is relevant for farming communities. In 2018, the state with the most documented grain entrapments, was Iowa with five.
After viewing the film at the Farm Progress Show, Helen met one of the film’s producers, Sam Goldberg, and talked about the impact it had on her.
When she returned to the bank in Oelwein, she told its president, Jim Kullmer, about the film. They met with the bank’s marketing committee and decided to sponsor a showing in Oelwein.
“This is a community event to raise public awareness about the dangers of a grain entrapment. December 1 will be the first showing of the movie in Northeast Iowa,” Helen said.
Be aware that there is limited seating for the showing – 300 seats are available. It is free and open to the public.
The bank has issued invitations to its ag customers as well as to area FFA groups, first responders, and fire/rescue units.
About SILOInspired by true events, SILO follows a harrowing day in an American farm town. Disaster strikes when teenager Cody Rose is entrapped in a 50-foot-tall grain bin. When the corn turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations.
According to the film’s director, Marshall Burnette, “SILO began as a simple film idea, one that we hoped would entertain moviegoers nationwide. However, the more we dug into the subject of grain entrapment, the more we realized how passionate the communities of agriculture and fire rescue are about farm safety.
“We never could have produced this film without the help of incredible partners behind the scenes who support farm safety in ways big and small. It is thanks to them that our low-budget independent film is having a tremendous impact,” Burnette concluded.
Film Partners
A number of companies and organizations helped make SILO a reality.
• Sukup Manufacturing Company – “Safety is ingrained at Sukup,” and this incredible family-run business helped build all of the grain bin sets in Mason City.
• Bardstown Fire Department – The Bardstown Fire Department in Kentucky generously provided the use of a fire truck, and some of their firefighters acted as extras in the film.
• Clear Lake Fire Department – The Clear Lake Fire Department in Iowa had three of its volunteer firefighters serve as actors in the film. They were rescuers inside of the grain bin.
• New Hope Volunteer Fire Department – The New Hope Fire Department in Kentucky provided a vintage fire truck, and five of their volunteer firefighters acted as extras in the film.
• Turtle Plastics – Turtle Plastics invested in the film and donated three of its grain tubes to local fire departments and farms on-set in Kentucky.
• Kentucky Department of Agriculture – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture acted as the main point of contact for all of the fire rescue scenes in the movie.
By the numbers
According to a 2018 summary of U.S. agricultural confined space-related injuries and fatalities:
• Suffocation from engulfment is a leading cause of death in grain bin accidents
• It takes only seconds to be completely engulfed in flowing grain or overcome by oxygen-deficient atmospheres
• Thirty documented grain entrapments resulted in 15 deaths (50% fatality rate) in 2018, a 30 percent increase from 2017 when 23 were recorded
• In 2018, the state with the most documented grain entrapments, was Iowa with five cases total, followed by Kansas and Wisconsin, each with three
• The majority of grain entrapment cases – 83 percent – occurred in the Midwest
• Grain entrapments accounted for 49 percent of the documented cases of entrapments in confined spaces
Upcoming Showings in Iowa
• Pella Community Schools, Pella, Iowa, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, 7 to 8 p.m.
• Iowa Power Farming Show, Iowa Events Center, Des Moines, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Feed & Grain Live 2020, Altoona, Wednesday, Feb. 5.
For more information, go to www.silothefilm.com.