When she is off studying nursing and playing basketball, Waterloo West senior Lauren Conrey will fondly remember attending football games with friends, all the school dances and high school hoops.
Conrey is the daughter of Jeff Conrey and Beth (Lincoln) Conrey, members of the Oelwein Class of 1988, sister to Lincoln Conrey, and granddaughter to Bill Lincoln of Oelwein.
Her favorite activity in high school was basketball. Conrey spent a lot of time with teammates and her team made it to the state tournament her senior year.
Her honors and activities include being a four-year letter winner in volleyball and basketball, three-year letter winner in softball, received all conference and all metro awards in her sports, was involved in Link crew, spirit committee, as a co-op student working in the athletic office, elected to homecoming court and received her Certified Nursing Assistant her junior year, being currently employed with New Aldaya.