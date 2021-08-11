Grandstand profits indicate 'another great year for the Fair'

WEST UNION — The 2021 Fayette County Fair was one of the best ever, says Fair Board President Kevin Converse.
“It was another great year for the Fair,” he said. “We had great weather, great entertainment, and great turnouts!”
While the overall profits for the entire fair will not be ready until the Fair Board’s annual meeting in October, figures for the grandstand events are in.
On Wednesday night, the Fayette County Speedway had an attendance of 1,575 people and brought in $36,992. After expenses, the night netted $12,279.
Thursday night for the school bus races, over 3,000 people were in attendance and the board reported an income of $39,713. One of the biggest nights of the 2021 Fair, there was a profit of $19,623.76 after expenses.
The demolition derby was held Friday night and an estimated 2,300 people packed the Grandstand. The event yielded a net gain of $18,661.40 with an overall income of $37,957.40.
The final night of the Fair, which featured country music acts Gary Allen and Sarah Evans, brought in an overall amount of $253,124.03 After bills, the Fair reported a net gain of $63,863.73.
“We were very happy to see these numbers, which made this one of the best Fairs ever,” said Converse. “With this success, we will be able to keep making the Fayette County Fair even better!”
He noted that this will allow grandstand entertainment and musical acts to continue to grow and get better, as well as allow for overall grounds improvements.
“For what we are aiming for next year, the musical acts will be even a couple of notches above where we have been and we are really looking forward to it,” said Converse.
“We are also going forward with several big projects, including the Dance Pavilion renovation, a new beer garden, and an overall large-scale electrical upgrade that will include the addition of solar power and new lighting.”
He noted that the 2022 Fayette County Fair entertainment is expected to be announced later this fall with concert ticket sales expected to be on sale by Black Friday.
Other fundraising efforts throughout the week included a record-setting amount at the Fair Queen Pie Auction. This year, the auction raised $26,755 for the Dance Pavilion renovation project. A new record was also set for a single pie, as Fair Queen Makaela Kime’s caramel apple pie sold for $6,374.
Over the years, the pie auctions have raised over $74,800 for fairgrounds improvements.
The Tuesday opening ceremonies for the fair brought in $121.07, while, the beer garden had a net gain of $5,758 throughout the week.
One of the Fair’s biggest fundraising events, the John Deere Gator raffle, brought in $37,952 and after expenses, provided a $23,452 boost to the Dance Pavilion project.
“We want to thank everyone that came out and helped make this year’s fair a success,” said Converse. “We have the best sponsors and supporters possible and we couldn’t do it without them.”