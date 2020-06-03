INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Motor Speedway will hold its second night of the point season this coming Saturday, June 6, in front of a live crowd for the first time this year.
Racing will be run under the IMCA banner with seven classes of race cars in action, Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sportmods, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts and Micro Mods will be racing.
The 3/8 mile track located on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds in Independence will see the grandstand gates open at 4:30 p.m. The pit gate will open at 3:30 p.m. with warm ups set for 6 p.m. racing will follow.
The first-place finishers from the first night of points racing on Saturday, May 23, were:
• Troy Cordes, of Dunkerton, in Modifieds;
• Damon Murty, of Chelsea, in Stock Cars;
• Tony Olson, of Cedar Rapids, in Northern SportMods;
• Kaden Reynolds, of Cedar Rapids, in Hobby Stocks;
• Jeff Aikey, of Cedar Falls, in Late Models;
• Josh Hills, of Elkader, in Indee Compacts; and
• Ethan Steere, of Tripoli, in Indee Excel Series.
As of June 1, Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted restrictions that banned spectators at speedways. The restrictions had been put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness.
Speedways, however, must limit the number of spectators in the grandstand to 50% of its capacity. It must ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual attending alone when seated.
The speedway is also required to take “reasonable measures” to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health and, for any food or beverage service, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.