Moments after Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will lift restrictions that kept the Independence Speedway’s stands empty for its opening day races this past Saturday, track officials invited fans back.
“It’s official,” they said on the speedway’s Facebook page. “No races this Saturday, May 30th, we will run June 6th with grandstand.”
Reynolds at her Tuesday morning news conference announced the lifting of multiple measures she put in place to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness. Along with reopening grandstands — with health precautions in place — she also allowed for the reopening as of June 1 of outdoor performance venues, casinos, bowling alleys, amusement parks, skating rinks, skate parks, and outdoor playgrounds.
Large gatherings for social functions and sports competitions will also be allowed to resume, Reynolds said.
The city of Oelwein will reopen its playgrounds and skate park on June 1 in accordance with public health requirements, according to City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger.
Reynolds also is lifting the moratorium on evictions, foreclosures and debt collection activities.
Her moves come as COVID-19 deaths in Iowa have increased to 475, including a one-day record of 26 announced on Saturday. Iowa’s number of cases has increased to 17,690, the 12th highest per capita among states, tracking data shows.
The state also reports 9,628 recoveries.
Fayette County has seen 26 positive cases, with the most recent being reported on Friday, May 22.
Buchanan and Clayton Counties have had 31 cases each, according to the website. Three people have died in Clayton County.
In announcing the lift of bans on eviction and debt-collecting activities, Reynolds acknowledged some people are struggling financially.
“I know that some Iowans who have experienced a reduction in income due to COVID-19 may have difficulty paying their rent or mortgage payments in the months to come,” she said. “To provide continued relief to those families, I will be allocating funding to the state’s allocation of the federal CARES Act fund for the creation of a COVID-19 eviction and foreclosure prevention program which will be administered by the Iowa Finance Authority.”
Advocates for low-income residents have warned that scores of people who have lost income during the pandemic could face eviction or foreclosure when the moratorium for nonpayment expires at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The American Civil Liberties Union and several other groups had asked the governor to extend the moratorium, which she first imposed March 19.
Some landlords, however, had reported that they were struggling financially as renters stopped paying amid skyrocketing levels of unemployment.
Reynolds said Tuesday the moratorium was a temporary public health measure designed to keep people in their homes.
“For Iowans that are able to pay their rent or mortgage payment, this is a reminder that you should be making your payments as usual,” she said. “The moratorium was not a freeze on payments, but rather a necessary public health protection to ensure Iowans would be able to stay in their homes at the height of the emergency.”
She said the Iowa Finance Authority would announce the details of a new federally-funded program this week to prevent evictions and foreclosures, including the eligibility criteria to receive assistance.
Independence Speedway opened its season this past weekend, but without fans.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.