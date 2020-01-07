Grant applications can now be submitted to the Bremer County Community Foundation and the Readlyn Community Fund for their 2020 grant cycle.
The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. March 31. Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service.
There is one application process for both grant cycles and detailed information for each cycle can be found within the grant guidelines. The online grant application and guidelines can be found at either www.bremerccf.org or www.readlyncf.org. Completed applications must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. March 31 to be considered for funding. Grant recipients will be announced in June.
First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at (319) 243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org prior to submitting an application. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Bremer County in order to be considered for funding.
In 2019, a total of $158,788.16 in discretionary grants were awarded to 50 area nonprofit and government agency projects serving Bremer County communities. Since 2005, the Bremer County Community Foundation and the Readlyn Community Fund has awarded more than $2.2 million in grants benefitting Bremer County residents and communities.
For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at (319) 287-9106.