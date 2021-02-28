WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, launched an updated website. The home page features three buttons, allowing users to get news, contact the senator or begin a casework request. The site also features a map to follow along on Grassley’s 41st annual effort to visit all 99 counties and submit comments to the senator directly. The site is also better optimized for mobile devices.
