WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, launched an updated website. The home page features three buttons, allowing users to get news, contact the senator or begin a casework request. The site also features a map to follow along on Grassley’s 41st annual effort to visit all 99 counties and submit comments to the senator directly. The site is also better optimized for mobile devices.

