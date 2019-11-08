Sen. Chuck Grassley is reaching out to college-aged Iowans with internship opportunities in his Iowa and Washington, D.C. offices.
Internships are available in Grassley offices in Washington, D.C., Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Sioux City and Waterloo. The 2020 Washington, D.C., spring internship program runs from Jan. 6 through May 22. Internships in Grassley’s Iowa offices are flexible and can often accommodate the demands of a student’s class and work schedule.
Washington, D.C. interns assist staff members with administrative, legislative and communications work, including that of Grassley’s staff on the Senate Finance Committee, where he serves as chairman. Iowa interns work with caseworkers to assist Iowans with issues involving federal agencies, interact with constituents over the phone and in person and attend community and business meetings.
Applications are available on Grassley’s website, www.grassley.senate.gov. For additional information and to submit internship applications, students should contact Joe Dillon at joe_dillon@grassley.senate.gov or call 202-224-3744.