The 14th annual Great Easter Basket Hunt is set for Saturday, March 27, 9-11 a.m. at the Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
Persons are required to pre-register children to participate by Thursday, March 18, by calling the OCAD office, 319-283-1105 during business hours. The cost is $3 per child and only registered children ages 1 through 11 can participate.
Baskets must be picked up by noon the day of the hunt from the businesses, and all basket numbers will be posted in the windows of the stores. There is a limit of one basket per child so that all of those participating will find one.