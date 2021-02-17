The 14th annual Great Easter Basket Hunt is set for Saturday, March 27, 9-11 a.m. at the Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St. The event is sponsored by Oelwein Chamber and Area Development and Oelwein business owners.
Persons are required to pre-register children to participate, by Thursday, March 18, by calling the OCAD office, 283-1105 during business hours. The cost is $3 per child and only registered children ages 1 through 11 can participate.
Children, accompanied by an adult, can pick up basket number and the list of participating businesses at the Plaza from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 27.
Due to COVID concerns, only one adult per child should come into the Plaza to lessen crowd size. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines are to be followed while in the Plaza and at the participating businesses.
Baskets must be picked up by noon the day of the hunt from the businesses, and all basket numbers will be posted in the windows of the stores. There is a limit of one basket per child so that all of those participating will find one.