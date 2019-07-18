RURAL CLAYTON COUNTY — A 38-year-old employee of a Northeast Iowa logging company was fatally crushed on Tuesday by a falling tree.
Jason Steger, of Greeley, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Clayton County Sheriff Michael Tschirgi.
At 12:25 p.m., the Sheriff's Office, the Holy Cross Ambulance and Fire Department, and Guttenberg Ambulance were dispatched to 39185 Errthum Road, which is between Millville and the Mississippi River, for a work-related accident.
A news release from the sheriff says Kendrick Forest Products of Edgewood was logging timber and Joel Ernst, 49, of Edgewood, was pulling cut trees with a log skidder when one of the logs he was pulling struck a standing tree. The tree fell over striking Jason Steger, 38, of Greeley.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified due to the accident being work related.
Kendrick Forest Products posted a statement on its Facebook page about Steger's death and expressing love and sympathy for him and his family.
"On behalf of all of us here at Kendrick, Inc., we are sending out to his family, our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy," it says.
Steger was hired by the company at age 16 in 1997 as a material handler and over the years worked multiple positions, including logger over the last four years, according to the post.
"Jay was such an extraordinary person," the post says. "This is truly a great loss to our Kendrick Family, his friends, his family, and to our community. As many know, Jay and the entire Steger family have been part of the Kendrick Family for many years. Jay’s dad, two of his brothers, sister, and brother-in-law are all currently a part of our team with the rest having been at some point in time as well. Our hearts break for them, his girlfriend, and his three children. He will be profoundly missed by everyone whose lives he touched."