Calvin, the gray shorthaired cat of Jade Bunn of Oelwein, will serve as ALDI “chief treat officer” alongside a dog from Florida, the grocery company announced last week.
He will be featured in an ALDI national print ad and receive a one-year supply of ALDI pet food and treat/toy packages. He will be the spokes-cat for the ALDI Heart to Tail and Pure Being product line.
Bunn submitted an essay explaining why Calvin deserved to be “CTO”:
• Calvin and his brother, Keith share an Instagram account @calvinandkeith.
• Calvin loves playing with ALDI reusable bags
• His favorite place to be is in his Heart to Tail Cat Scratching Playhouse. His house is more of a home to Calvin: it is the best place to hide, take naps and even play in.
• Calvin loves when his mom comes back from ALDI. That means she probably brought him home some more treats, toys, or apparel. Best of all, he gets to play in the ALDI Recycled Eco-Friendly Bag used to haul all the ALDI goodies.
The company announced the contest in April.