Groundhog Day is celebrated each Feb. 2. Traditionally, people gather in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, at the Gobbler’s Knob area to watch as the marmot is plucked from his burrow to predict the weather for the winter.
The Iowa Climatology Bureau says the state has a 33%-40% chance for above-normal temperatures in February alone, as well as the February to March period. There’s a 40%-50% chance of elevated precipitation in February alone, but that expectation falls to average levels of precipitation over the two-month period including March.