FAYETTE — Heavy equipment could be seen and heard at the west end of South Industrial Parkway south of Fayette this week. Tractors and excavator equipment were busy leveling the ground for the new county maintenance facility slated for construction as time and funds are available.
Over the past few years, the county’s Secondary Roads department has been focusing on ways to conduct operations more efficiently, Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz said. The savings has been set aside in a fund that will help build the new facility. At present, the fund has accumulated $3.3 million dollars.
The county had previously tried to get a bond issue passed to fund the construction of the new maintenance facility. The effort failed when the measure did not obtain the required 60% approval.
The department’s present facilities for performing maintenance on equipment show are showing their age. The current four-bay workshop is a 100-year old horse barn that has been updated over the years. Issues with bay size and overhead clearance prevent bringing some equipment inside for required maintenance and repairs.
Many vehicles are stored outside in the elements for lack of storage space.
A lot of feedback and inquiries from county residents revolved around questions asking why the road department personnel could not do the work themselves, which would help reduce costs for the project, Fantz said.
“The earth work witnessed this week was being done by Fayette County road workers in an effort to keep costs low,” he said. “In accordance with requirements in the Iowa Code, the buildings will need to be designed by a registered architect and competitively let for construction.”
The preliminary plans prepared in house by the Secondary Roads department show a high bay 240-foot-by-100-foot footprint for the main workshop with a smaller 36-foot-by-100-foot low bay administration and parts storage space.
Fantz said that two-thirds of the department’s funding comes from the state Road Use Tax Fund (RUTF). The remaining third comes from property taxes. The coronavirus has impacted receipts from the RUTF. In May, there was a $168,000 drop in funding, which translates into a 40% drop compared to last year.
“The transfers from the state to cities and counties lag two to three months from when the gas tax receipts are collected at the pump, so the June transfer reflects the decrease in driving and after new car registrations in April of this year,” said Fantz.
These factors have, in turn, affected the progress of the new shop project.
“In about four months, we should have a better understanding of where we are at” with regards to proceeding on the new shop, said Fantz.
The Secondary Roads department has hired IIW, an architecture firm from Dubuque, to draw up detailed plans for the building. They should be ready this fall.