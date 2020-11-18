The Williams Wellness Center Director Jessica Burkhart announced Tuesday that the center will not be offering group fitness classes, after school program, dodgeball or women’s volleyball until at least Dec. 10, due to Governor Reynolds’ recent proclamation prohibiting these non-school, college or professional sports activities.
The Williams Wellness Center still remains open to members for individual workouts and exercise.
“Since fitness classes cannot be held in the center, we have teamed up with Angela Weepie from The Warming House to offer Zoom classes for the next six weeks. Classes will begin Monday, Nov. 23 and go through Jan. 1,” Burkhart said.
The online fitness classes will be five days each week live on Zoom. Hours are Monday to Thursday, 7:45-8:30 a.m., and Friday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. While this time may not be ideal for everyone, recordings of the live classes will also be made available.
Weepie explained the links to recordings for the previous week will be emailed out each Saturday with the Zoom codes for the next week’s live sessions. Zoom meeting codes will only be sent by email to keep the meeting secure.
Current WWC members can take these classes free. Burkhart said persons that are non WWC members must pay for the session or renew their WWC membership and get the classes free.
Session cost is just $40 for non-members, payable at The Warming House or by clicking on the Facebook event page (requires the desktop site or Facebook app – not the mobile device website) https://www.facebook.com/events/681833046043200/
Weepie said all class offerings in this session are beginner friendly and accessible to all fitness levels. Monday and Wednesday classes will be Piloxing Barre. This fun class mixes standing Pilates with ballet and boxing. The only equipment needed is a sturdy chair or countertop edge and space to move.
Tuesdays and Thursdays will feature yoga to help balance strength and flexibility and find inner peace in this crazy time. Fridays will be Pop Pilates, a super-fun core-focused class that will help participants tone up for the holidays.
“We request that each participant’s camera and microphone remain off during the session to improve video quality for all and to maintain your own privacy as the sessions are recorded,” Weepie said. “If questions or issues arise during class, feel free to use the chat feature or turn your microphone on after class has ended.”
Persons with questions about the Zoom classes can email Weepie at thewarminghouseoelwein@gmail.com or reach out to the WWC.