Almost every time I listen to or read an interview with Iowa’s governor I am amazed and mystified. In a Jan. 9 Associated Press interview with our governor, Kim Reynolds sends some very poorly timed messages.
The first one comes in an article about her feelings on the Washington D.C. riots, the resulting five deaths, the attempted takeover of the Capitol Building, and the threatening of Congressmen and women trying to intimidate them into changing the results of a legal election.
She of course said it was a horrible event and that we must now work together, quit going on social media, stop the negative talk, sit down and have constructive conversations.
But, that seems to be what others should do, not her. In most of the article she spends her time pouring fuel on the fire by saying she understands Joe Biden will be the new president, but there are a lot of people who think the election was rigged and that we need to continue to question and investigate the results. Why would she do this? What does she not understand? The results have been double- and triple-checked and it was found to be a fair and legal election. It makes me think maybe she spends too much of her time on social media getting her information. Just because she may want white to be black, it just isn’t so.
She would not condemn Trump for his actions and encouragement he gave to the rioters who wanted to tear down our government and our way of life. Why? Does she really feel he is not culpable for his actions in this event?
She needs to stop flitting around like a bee in a flower garden saying things that “her people” want to hear. It is time for her to stand up like a real leader and support our country, our democracy and our citizens.
The other article that made me question her decision-making happened to be in the same newspaper. It was about her decision that it was OK for people to start attending sporting events in mass. Why would you make that decision now? Where is she getting her medical information when she makes these decisions about the health and welfare of Iowans? What is her agenda?
She wants to sent large numbers of people into warm, poorly ventilated spaces, where they will yell and cheer, spewing all kinds of molecules into the air? Why? Just to watch a sporting event, which most schools have adapted and can show games on line. Why would you put fans (many of which will be aunts, uncles and grandparents in jeopardy? Why now, when the pandemic is raging out of control? We are losing more Iowans to the disease than at any other time. Why, when we are moving into the flu season would you pick this time to decide it is OK and safe for people to go watch a game?
Sure, we all want to go to events, but is it a smart decision to do so at this time. We have suffered a great deal this year due in part to some poor decision-making by different leaders. We do not need more of those types of decisions.