Whats the best way to look at the topics of life, objectively or subjectively?
Speeding by definition is an illegal activity, we have speed zones in every municipality, county and state in this nation, border-to-border and coast-to-coast. There are consequences for breaking these laws if you are caught. If you're late for work, hungry or have a medical emergency and get caught, the consequences are exactly the same, sometimes law-enforcement will show you leniency. If a ticket is wrote, and you get enough of them, you will have to start paying higher insurance premiums, maintenance costs go up, and objectively, speeding is a major factor in traffic deaths. Consequences, laws for a reason.
Are taking drugs illegal? Well illegal drugs are, if you take legal drugs and they are not prescribed to you that is illegal. Is there a reason drugs are regulated, well, we don’t want truck drivers high on crack, we don’t want our financial representative high on meth. I shouldn’t have to explain to you why illegal drugs are bad for our economy or our society — it dilapidates our streets, neighborhoods, schools, relationships and the core of our nation, family. Now looking at drugs objectively, many of us take drugs that give us a better quality of life, are life-enhancing and life-saving to say the least. These are legal, safe and moral. Laws for a reason.
Immigration — legal immigration is an amazing thing to see, the smiles it brings to families, the life change it brings for many generations in the future is amazing. We are all immigrants. America, capitalism, the greatest medical advances in the world, thanks to capitalism, it all comes at a cost, but this is a separate issue. Baseball, apple pie, clean water and air, the greatest economy in the world, right here in America. No wonder everyone wants to come here and those that hate it never leave! But objectively we have laws! In 2016, America allowed 1,150,500 legal immigrates into this nation, No. 1 in the world. Why would anyone think we could just let anyone in here without vetting them; contagious diseases, malaria, dengue, hepatitis, TB, others — none of these illegal immigrants have been vaccinated for these. Do you want your kids or grandchildren exposed to these to test out their vaccinations? Drug lords, murderers, pedophiles, human traffickers, hell, let's bring them to Oelwein and give them some HUD housing, we seem to have plenty of that. Objectively, for our children and grandchildren I am thankful we stop illegal activity down south before it gets on I-35 and comes to Iowa. USA-gov, has the process of entering the legal way.
This is an issue the politicians like to play us against one another, Republican or Democrat. This is a serious topic that needs to be looked at objectively for the sake of our kids. The illegals choose to come through the back door, and put their kids though the process down south. Objectively, some of these kids are used as pawns to get the adults across the border — adults, not necessarily the parents. Lies and deception seem to be the power that pulls this issue.
Objective thought, cages and no beds! What a talking point. Where else do you put law breakers with potential diseases and criminal records? I don’t hear of anyone volunteering to house them, no bed and breakfasts springing up down south. Trump wanted to buy beds from Wayfair so the kids wouldn't have to sleep on the floor, and the critics went nuts. Tinfoil blankets are very warm for the record, if Democrats want change at the southern border they should work to to create changes that can actually better the lives of illegal immigrants instead of exploiting them for political gain.
Mr. Baldus mentioned the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General’s report, I challenge you to read the rebuttal from the CIA dated July 1, 2019. America is being humane and spending millions on this issue. America has brave men and women defending our southern border, moms and dads wearing a badge and side arm, defending our town of Oelwein, from those that are criminals and contagious diseases before they can get here on I-35, thank you Border Patrol!
I’m going to lock my house now, it will be more secure than our southern border, because of politics!