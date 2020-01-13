We have so much to be thankful for in this season of blessing at the Community Kitchen Cupboard.
We are so thankful for the many wonderful people who have made a donation to the Cupboard through their church, an organization or business, on your own as an individual, or through the wonderful purple bag program available at Oelwein Fareway.
Thank you so much for whatever you have done to help struggling families in the Oelwein Community and West Central School districts through your donations. This truly is “Your Community Kitchen Cupboard” and we could never do this without you.
Our Board of Directors, Manager, and volunteers, although very special, caring, and community-minded people, are merely the ones who take care of business after you make your donations.
Mr. Dan Doeing and his FFA students once again provided us with 25 turkeys and holiday boxes to give away at Thanksgiving time and continue to provide us with eggs each week from the chickens they are raising. Both are wonderful projects and a special blessing to our clients and we are very happy to be able to assist the families we serve with these generous donations from the Oelwein FFA.
We had another spectacular Old Tyme Christmas Grinch contest, because once again we had spectacular Grinch contestants who were enthusiastic, competitive, fun, and willing to do what needed to be done to bring in donations to the Cupboard through this annual event. We thank our 5 amazing candidates: Jessica Burhart, Savanna DeJong, Natalie Stasi, Nick Dittmer, and our 2019 Grinch, Jake Steil. We also thank everyone who cast a vote with their food or monetary donation for their favorite Grinch candidate. This would never be possible without candidates and those who support the candidates in this fun event.
We also thank Deb Howard, Carolyn Spence, and all their wonderful volunteers for making the Old Tyme Christmas event such a special celebration in our town.
We also wish to thank the Daily Register for their willingness to come take a picture, for printing our column and news articles, and for doing articles about our work on their own throughout the year. It helps us to stay connected with many people in our town.
We also want to thank Police Officer Nathan Craun, and the Oelwein Police Department, and everyone who made a donation at Fareway for another successful “Arresting Hunger” event held in December. We truly appreciate having a police department that cares about the community and looks for ways they can help to make it a better community for all of us.
Last but never least, our Board of Directors would like to thank Marti Rosensteil, Mike Kerns, and Tom Loew, who brought the purple donation bags to Fareway, and to Fareway employees for keeping them filled and available for purchase each day. Did you know that the Kitchen Cupboard actually selects the items that are placed inside the bags and can change them whenever we need to so that what is in the bags are actually things we are currently in need of? This program has been a tremendous gift and blessing to the Cupboard and we thank everyone who uses this convenient opportunity to make their donation to the Kitchen Cupboard.
Our heartfelt gratitude and God’s richest blessings to all of you in this New Year.
Carol Hamilton is a board member, purchasing agent and volunteer for Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard.